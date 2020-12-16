Special Weather Statement issued December 16 at 2:01PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A Pacific storm system will spread into southeast Idaho late

tonight through Thursday. Snowfall rates may approach an inch per

hour at times. Total snowfall amounts are expected to range from

1 to 3 inches in the valleys from Oakley to Bear Lake, to 3 to 6

inches from Soda Springs north to Island Park. Elevations above

7000 feet from the Utah border to the Montana border could see as

much as 6 to 9 inches of snowfall. Travelers are urged to be

cautious while driving through the region late tonight and

Thursday. The heaviest snowfall should shift out of the region

during the evening, but very light snow may linger along the

Wyoming border overnight.