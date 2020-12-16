Special Weather Statement issued December 16 at 2:35PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times.

* WHERE…Southern Lincoln County and Sweetwater County,

including the cities of Kemmerer, Cokeville, Rock Springs, Green

River, and Wamsutter.

* WHEN…11 AM Thursday through 3 AM Friday.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…1 to 3 inches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads will be slick and snow covered at

times. Visibility will be reduced, at times, to under a quarter

mile. This includes Interstate 80 and Highway 30. Snow will end

from west to east after 11 PM Thursday, with snow possibly

lingering over far eastern portions of Sweetwater County after 3

AM Friday.