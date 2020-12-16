Special Weather Statement issued December 16 at 2:35PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times.
* WHERE…Southern Lincoln County and Sweetwater County,
including the cities of Kemmerer, Cokeville, Rock Springs, Green
River, and Wamsutter.
* WHEN…11 AM Thursday through 3 AM Friday.
* SNOW AMOUNTS…1 to 3 inches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads will be slick and snow covered at
times. Visibility will be reduced, at times, to under a quarter
mile. This includes Interstate 80 and Highway 30. Snow will end
from west to east after 11 PM Thursday, with snow possibly
lingering over far eastern portions of Sweetwater County after 3
AM Friday.
