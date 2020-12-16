Special Weather Statement issued December 16 at 2:35PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times.

* WHERE…Salt and Wyoming Ranges and the west slopes of the Wind

River Mountains.

* WHEN…7 AM Thursday through 11 PM Thursday night.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…4 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts

up to 8 inches possible in the Wind River Mountains.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads will be slick and snow covered at

most locations. Visibility will be reduced, at times, to under a

quarter mile in snow. South Pass will be impacted mainly late

Thursday morning into Thursday night by this storm.