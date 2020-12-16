Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued December 16 at 5:05AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times.

* WHERE…Jackson Valley and Star Valley, including the cities of
Jackson, Afton, Alpine, Star Valley Ranch, and Thayne.

* WHEN…Thursday into Thursday night.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…3 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts
possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads will be slick and snow covered at
most locations. Visibility will be reduced, at times, to under a
quarter mile. Travel over mountain passes will be hazardous.

National Weather Service

