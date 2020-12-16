Special Weather Statement issued December 16 at 5:05AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin, including the cities of

Pinedale, La Barge, Big Piney, and Farson.

* WHEN…Thursday Afternoon and Thursday Night.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…2 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts

possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads will be slick and snow covered at

most locations. Visibility will be reduced, at times, to under a

quarter mile.