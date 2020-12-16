Special Weather Statement issued December 16 at 5:05AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times.
* WHERE…Southern Lincoln County and Sweetwater County,
including the cities of Kemmerer, Cokeville, Rock Springs, Green
River, and Wamsutter.
* WHEN…Thursday Late Afternoon through Thursday Night.
* SNOW AMOUNTS…1 to 3 inches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads will be slick and snow covered at
times. Visibility will be reduced, at times, to under a quarter
mile. This includes Interstate 80 and Highway 30.
