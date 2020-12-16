Special Weather Statement issued December 16 at 5:05AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and the West Wind River
Mountains.
* WHEN…Thursday into Thursday night.
* SNOW AMOUNTS…5 to 9 inches, with locally higher amounts
possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads will be slick and snow covered at
most locations. Visibility will be reduced, at times, to under a
quarter mile in snow. Teton and Togwotee passes, Salt River
Pass, and the Snake River Canyon will be impacted. South Pass
will be impacted mainly late Thursday into Thursday night by
this storm.
