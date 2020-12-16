Special Weather Statement issued December 16 at 5:05AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and the West Wind River

Mountains.

* WHEN…Thursday into Thursday night.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…5 to 9 inches, with locally higher amounts

possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads will be slick and snow covered at

most locations. Visibility will be reduced, at times, to under a

quarter mile in snow. Teton and Togwotee passes, Salt River

Pass, and the Snake River Canyon will be impacted. South Pass

will be impacted mainly late Thursday into Thursday night by

this storm.