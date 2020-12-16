Winter Weather Advisory issued December 16 at 2:21PM MST until December 17 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snowfall returns across the Tetons and the Jackson
and Star Valleys late Tonight and Thursday…
.A storm system will result in moderate snowfall across western
Wyoming. The heaviest snow is expected to occur over portions of
Teton County and Star Valley late tonight and through the day
Thursday.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches
in the Teton with 3 to 4 inches in the surrounding mountains.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 11 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning and evening commute over the
higher passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for rapid
changes in visibility in snow, as well as slick and snow covered
roads, especially across Teton and Togwotee Passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
