Winter Weather Advisory issued December 16 at 2:21PM MST until December 17 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snowfall returns across the Tetons and the Jackson

and Star Valleys late Tonight and Thursday…

.A storm system will result in moderate snowfall across western

Wyoming. The heaviest snow is expected to occur over portions of

Teton County and Star Valley late tonight and through the day

Thursday.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches

in the Teton with 3 to 4 inches in the surrounding mountains.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 11 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions will impact the morning and evening commute over the

higher passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for rapid

changes in visibility in snow, as well as slick and snow covered

roads, especially across Teton and Togwotee Passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.