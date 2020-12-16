Winter Weather Advisory issued December 16 at 2:21PM MST until December 17 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snowfall returns across the Tetons and the Jackson

and Star Valleys late Tonight and Thursday…

.A storm system will result in moderate snowfall across western

Wyoming. The heaviest snow is expected to occur over portions of

Teton County and Star Valley late tonight and through the day

Thursday.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3

inches.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 11 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Roads will be slick and snow covered at most

locations. Visibility will be reduced, at times, to under a

quarter mile. Travel over mountain passes will be hazardous,

which will impact the morning and evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.