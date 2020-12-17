Special Weather Statement issued December 17 at 2:16PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times.
* WHERE…Salt and Wyoming Ranges and the west slopes of the Wind
River Mountains.
* WHEN…Through 11 PM Tonight.
* SNOW AMOUNTS…4 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts
possible in the West Wind River Mountains.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads will be slick and snow covered at
most locations. Visibility will be reduced, at times, to under a
quarter mile in snow. South Pass will be impacted mainly late
this morning through tonight by this storm.
