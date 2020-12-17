Special Weather Statement issued December 17 at 2:16PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times.
* WHERE…Southern Lincoln County and Sweetwater County,
including the cities of Kemmerer, Cokeville, Rock Springs, Green
River, and Wamsutter.
* WHEN…Through 5 AM Friday morning.
* SNOW AMOUNTS…1 to 2 inches, locally 3 inches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads will be slick and snow covered at
times. Visibility will be reduced, at times, to under a quarter
mile. This includes Interstate 80 and Highway 30. Snow will end
from west to east after 11 PM, with snow lingering over eastern
portions of Sweetwater County until 5 AM Friday.
