Special Weather Statement issued December 17 at 5:12AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A Pacific storm system will spread into the region today. Total

snowfall amounts are expected to range from 1 to 3 inches in the

valleys from Oakley to Bear Lake, to 3 to 6 inches from Soda

Springs north to Island Park. Elevations above 7000 feet from the

Utah border to the Montana border could see as much as 6 to 9

inches of snowfall. Travelers are urged to be cautious while

driving through the region late tonight and Thursday. The heaviest

snowfall should shift out of the region during the evening, but

very light snow may linger along the Wyoming border overnight.