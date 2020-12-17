Special Weather Statement issued December 17 at 5:12AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
A Pacific storm system will spread into the region today. Total
snowfall amounts are expected to range from 1 to 3 inches in the
valleys from Oakley to Bear Lake, to 3 to 6 inches from Soda
Springs north to Island Park. Elevations above 7000 feet from the
Utah border to the Montana border could see as much as 6 to 9
inches of snowfall. Travelers are urged to be cautious while
driving through the region late tonight and Thursday. The heaviest
snowfall should shift out of the region during the evening, but
very light snow may linger along the Wyoming border overnight.
