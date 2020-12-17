Special Weather Statement issued December 17 at 5:20AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times.

* WHERE…Salt and Wyoming Ranges and the west slopes of the Wind

River Mountains.

* WHEN…Through 11 PM this Evening.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…4 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible

in the West Wind River Mountains.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads will be slick and snow covered at

most locations. Visibility will be reduced, at times, to under a

quarter mile in snow. South Pass will be impacted mainly late

this morning through tonight by this storm.