Special Weather Statement issued December 17 at 5:40AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times.

* WHERE…Southern Lincoln County and Sweetwater County,

including the cities of Kemmerer, Cokeville, Rock Springs, Green

River, and Wamsutter.

* WHEN…11 AM Today through 5 AM Friday morning.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…1 to 2 inches, locally 3 inches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads will be slick and snow covered at

times. Visibility will be reduced, at times, to under a quarter

mile. This includes Interstate 80 and Highway 30. Snow will end

from west to east after 11 PM, with snow lingering over eastern

portions of Sweetwater County until 5 AM Friday.