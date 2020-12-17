Winter Weather Advisory issued December 17 at 2:02PM MST until December 17 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snowfall continues across the Tetons and the

Jackson and Star Valleys this afternoon into this Evening…

.A storm system will result in moderate snowfall across western

Wyoming. The heaviest snow is expected to occur over portions of

Teton County and the Star Valley today.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until to 11 PM MST.

* IMPACTS…Roads will be slick and snow covered at most

locations. Visibility will be reduced, at times, to under a

quarter mile. Travel will be hazardous in places, which will

impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.