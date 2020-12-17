Winter Weather Advisory issued December 17 at 2:02PM MST until December 17 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snowfall continues across the Tetons and the
Jackson and Star Valleys this afternoon into this Evening…
.A storm system will result in moderate snowfall across western
Wyoming. The heaviest snow is expected to occur over portions of
Teton County and the Star Valley today.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches in the
Tetons with 3 to 5 inches in the surrounding mountains.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute over the mountain
passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for rapid
changes in visibility in snow, as well as slick and snow
covered roads, especially across Teton and Togwotee Passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.