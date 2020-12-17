Winter Weather Advisory issued December 17 at 2:02PM MST until December 17 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snowfall continues across the Tetons and the

Jackson and Star Valleys this afternoon into this Evening…

.A storm system will result in moderate snowfall across western

Wyoming. The heaviest snow is expected to occur over portions of

Teton County and the Star Valley today.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches in the

Tetons with 3 to 5 inches in the surrounding mountains.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions will impact the evening commute over the mountain

passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for rapid

changes in visibility in snow, as well as slick and snow

covered roads, especially across Teton and Togwotee Passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.