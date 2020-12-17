Winter Weather Advisory issued December 17 at 4:33AM MST until December 17 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snowfall returns across the Tetons and the Jackson

and Star Valleys Today into this Evening…

.A storm system will result in moderate snowfall across western

Wyoming. The heaviest snow is expected to occur over portions of

Teton County and the Star Valley today.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches in the

Tetons with 3 to 5 inches in the surrounding mountains.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes over

the mountain passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for rapid

changes in visibility in snow, as well as slick and snow

covered roads, especially across Teton and Togwotee Passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.