Winter Weather Advisory issued December 17 at 4:33AM MST until December 17 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snowfall returns across the Tetons and the Jackson
and Star Valleys Today into this Evening…
.A storm system will result in moderate snowfall across western
Wyoming. The heaviest snow is expected to occur over portions of
Teton County and the Star Valley today.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST.
* IMPACTS…Roads will be slick and snow covered at most
locations. Visibility will be reduced, at times, to under a
quarter mile. Travel will be hazardous in places, which will
impact the morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.