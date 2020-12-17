Winter Weather Advisory issued December 17 at 9:54PM MST until December 18 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Snowfall will continue across Star Valley tonight…
.Snowfall continues across Star Valley this evening and will
continue for the next several hours before diminishing before
sunrise. Snow has ended for the Tetons and Jackson Valley, but
travel conditions may remain difficult through the nighttime
hours.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.
* WHERE…Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 2 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Roads will be slick and snow covered at most
locations. Visibility will be reduced, at times, to under a
quarter mile. Travel will be hazardous in places.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.