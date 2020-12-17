Winter Weather Advisory issued December 17 at 9:54PM MST until December 18 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snowfall will continue across Star Valley tonight…

.Snowfall continues across Star Valley this evening and will

continue for the next several hours before diminishing before

sunrise. Snow has ended for the Tetons and Jackson Valley, but

travel conditions may remain difficult through the nighttime

hours.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.

* WHERE…Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 2 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Roads will be slick and snow covered at most

locations. Visibility will be reduced, at times, to under a

quarter mile. Travel will be hazardous in places.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

