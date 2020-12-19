Special Weather Statement issued December 19 at 5:55AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow showers. Accumulations of 2 to 5 inches in the
mountains; an inch or two in the valleys.
* WHERE…Yellowstone Park, the Tetons and the Jackson Valley.
* WHEN…Through this afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads will be slick and snow covered at
most locations. Visibility will be reduced, at times, to under a mile
in snow.
