Published 5:55 am

Special Weather Statement issued December 19 at 5:55AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow showers. Accumulations of 2 to 5 inches in the
mountains; an inch or two in the valleys.

* WHERE…Yellowstone Park, the Tetons and the Jackson Valley.

* WHEN…Through this afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads will be slick and snow covered at
most locations. Visibility will be reduced, at times, to under a mile
in snow.

National Weather Service

