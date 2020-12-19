Winter Weather Advisory issued December 19 at 1:10PM MST until December 21 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant snow returns to the Tetons and portions of
Yellowstone late tonight through Sunday night…
.Light snow will continue across northwest Wyoming today. Light to
moderate snow will occur late tonight and continue through Sunday
night. Significant snowfall totals expected during this time.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches, with locally higher amounts of 12 to 15 inches over the
higher peaks of the Tetons. Snowfall accumulations of 3 to 6
inches in the surrounding mountains. Winds gusting as high as
45 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains.
* WHEN…From 3 AM Sunday to 6 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes over
the mountain passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for rapid
changes in visibility in snow, as well as slick and snow
covered roads, especially across Teton and Togwotee Passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
