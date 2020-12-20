High Wind Warning issued December 20 at 1:56AM MST until December 20 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Mainly to travel. Travel could be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Use caution if you must drive. Please
keep both hands on your steering wheel in case of a sudden,
strong wind gust.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
