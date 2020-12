Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected

with locally higher amounts.

* WHERE…The Jackson and Star Valleys.

* WHEN…Into tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads will be slick and snow covered at

most locations. Visibility will be reduced, at times, to under a mile

in snow.