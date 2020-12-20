Special Weather Statement issued December 20 at 6:10AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A moist Pacific disturbance will continue to provide periods of

snow through Monday morning. Snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches

are expected through this time, with locally higher amounts. Slick

driving conditions will be possible at times, particularly for

Highway 20 from Ashton Hill to the Montana border as well as Pine

Creek Pass and Banner Summit. Gusty winds will accompany the

snowfall, and could lead to areas of blowing snow which could

limit visibility. If traveling through these areas through Monday

morning, reduce driving speeds.

