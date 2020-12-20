Special Weather Statement issued December 20 at 6:10AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
A moist Pacific disturbance will continue to provide periods of
snow through Monday morning. Snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches
are expected through this time, with locally higher amounts. Slick
driving conditions will be possible at times, particularly for
Highway 20 from Ashton Hill to the Montana border as well as Pine
Creek Pass and Banner Summit. Gusty winds will accompany the
snowfall, and could lead to areas of blowing snow which could
limit visibility. If traveling through these areas through Monday
morning, reduce driving speeds.
AD
Comments