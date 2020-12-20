Winter Weather Advisory issued December 20 at 12:51PM MST until December 21 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant snow continues over the Tetons and portions of
Yellowstone National Park through Monday morning…
Periods of moderate snow will continue, resulting in significant
snowfall through Monday morning.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches, with locally higher amounts of 12 to 15 inches over
the higher peaks of the Tetons. Snowfall accumulations of 3 to
6 inches in the surrounding mountains. Winds gusting as high
as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until noon MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes over
the mountain passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for rapid
changes in visibility in snow, as well as slick and snow
covered roads, especially across Teton and Togwotee Passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.