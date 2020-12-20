Winter Weather Advisory issued December 20 at 1:58AM MST until December 21 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant snow returns to the Tetons and portions of

Yellowstone late tonight through Sunday night…

Light to moderate snow will begin this morning and continue

through Sunday night.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches, with locally higher amounts of 12 to 15 inches over

the higher peaks of the Tetons. Snowfall accumulations of 3 to

6 inches in the surrounding mountains. Winds gusting as high

as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains.

* WHEN…From 3 AM Sunday to 6 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for rapid

changes in visibility in snow, as well as slick and snow

covered roads, especially across Teton and Togwotee Passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.