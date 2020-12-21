Special Weather Statement issued December 21 at 5:27AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A strong cold front will blast through the region early Tuesday

morning, bringing a round of snow, wind, blowing snow along with

sharply colder temperatures. The cold front and associated snow

will arrive just before sunrise across the Continental Divide,

Island Park and south hills region. Snow will then continue to

move east across the Teton Valley around sunrise, and then reach

the Bear Lake region shortly after sunrise. Snow could be moderate

at times. Strong, gusty winds will develop along and behind the

cold front, resulting in blowing snow potential. Wind prone areas

will see west and southwest wind gusts in the 40-50 mph range.

Temperatures will quickly fall behind the front. Snow showers will

then diminish later in the morning, with a second round of

lighter snow showers possible during the afternoon and early

evening. Snowfall amounts generally in the 1 to 3 inch range are

expected, with the lower amounts in valleys and higher amounts in

favored higher terrain areas. Difficult travel conditions will be

possible Tuesday.