Special Weather Statement issued December 21 at 5:27AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
A strong cold front will blast through the region early Tuesday
morning, bringing a round of snow, wind, blowing snow along with
sharply colder temperatures. The cold front and associated snow
will arrive just before sunrise across the Continental Divide,
Island Park and south hills region. Snow will then continue to
move east across the Teton Valley around sunrise, and then reach
the Bear Lake region shortly after sunrise. Snow could be moderate
at times. Strong, gusty winds will develop along and behind the
cold front, resulting in blowing snow potential. Wind prone areas
will see west and southwest wind gusts in the 40-50 mph range.
Temperatures will quickly fall behind the front. Snow showers will
then diminish later in the morning, with a second round of
lighter snow showers possible during the afternoon and early
evening. Snowfall amounts generally in the 1 to 3 inch range are
expected, with the lower amounts in valleys and higher amounts in
favored higher terrain areas. Difficult travel conditions will be
possible Tuesday.
Comments