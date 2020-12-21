Special Weather Statement issued December 21 at 5:27AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A strong cold front will blast across the region early Tuesday

morning, with snow developing shortly after midnight across

northern and western Custer County. Snow will then shift south and

east, reaching Sun Valley between 4AM and 5AM. Although snow will

only last for an hour or two, it will be moderate in intensity at

times, and will be accompanied by gusty winds and quickly falling

temperatures. The combination of snow and wind will lead to areas

of blowing snow, which could reduce visibility. By sunrise, the

heaviest snow will have moved off to the east, with a few lighter

snow showers left behind for the rest of the day. Continued windy

conditions through the day Tuesday will result in a continued

threat of blowing snow, especially at pass level. Difficult travel

conditions will be possible at times. Snowfall amounts generally

in the 1 to 3 inch range are expected, with the lower amounts in

valleys and higher amounts in favored higher terrain areas.