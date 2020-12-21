Special Weather Statement issued December 21 at 5:27AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
A strong cold front will blast across the region early Tuesday
morning, with snow developing shortly after midnight across
northern and western Custer County. Snow will then shift south and
east, reaching Sun Valley between 4AM and 5AM. Although snow will
only last for an hour or two, it will be moderate in intensity at
times, and will be accompanied by gusty winds and quickly falling
temperatures. The combination of snow and wind will lead to areas
of blowing snow, which could reduce visibility. By sunrise, the
heaviest snow will have moved off to the east, with a few lighter
snow showers left behind for the rest of the day. Continued windy
conditions through the day Tuesday will result in a continued
threat of blowing snow, especially at pass level. Difficult travel
conditions will be possible at times. Snowfall amounts generally
in the 1 to 3 inch range are expected, with the lower amounts in
valleys and higher amounts in favored higher terrain areas.
Comments