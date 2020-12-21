Special Weather Statement issued December 21 at 5:27AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
A strong cold front will blast east across the area early Tuesday
morning, passing through the eastern Magic Valley between
approximately 5AM and 7AM, and through the Snake Plain between
approximately 6AM and 8AM. A brief burst of snow will accompany
the front, along with quickly falling temperatures and strong,
gusty winds. Winds along and behind the front will switch to the
southwest and west, and will increase into the 40-50 mph range
with locally stronger gusts possible. The combination of strong
winds, a brief burst of snowfall and quickly falling temperatures
will lead to difficult driving conditions. Strong winds will
continue Tuesday morning before gradually diminishing through the
afternoon and early evening.
