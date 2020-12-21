Special Weather Statement issued December 21 at 5:27AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A strong cold front will blast east across the area early Tuesday

morning, passing through the eastern Magic Valley between

approximately 5AM and 7AM, and through the Snake Plain between

approximately 6AM and 8AM. A brief burst of snow will accompany

the front, along with quickly falling temperatures and strong,

gusty winds. Winds along and behind the front will switch to the

southwest and west, and will increase into the 40-50 mph range

with locally stronger gusts possible. The combination of strong

winds, a brief burst of snowfall and quickly falling temperatures

will lead to difficult driving conditions. Strong winds will

continue Tuesday morning before gradually diminishing through the

afternoon and early evening.