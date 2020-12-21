Wind Advisory issued December 21 at 1:40PM MST until December 22 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…The Snake Plain, Eastern Magic Valley and the Arco

Desert including the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud

Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St.

Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort

Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.