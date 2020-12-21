Winter Weather Advisory issued December 21 at 2:58AM MST until December 21 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant snow gradually tapering off today…
Periods of moderate snow will continue, resulting in significant
snowfall through Monday morning.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until noon MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for rapid
changes in visibility in snow, as well as slick and snow
covered roads, especially across Teton and Togwotee Passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.