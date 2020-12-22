High Wind Warning issued December 22 at 3:22AM MST until December 22 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,
Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN…From noon today to 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Mainly to travel. Travel could be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.