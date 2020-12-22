High Wind Warning issued December 22 at 4:47PM MST until December 22 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,
Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN…Through 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Mainly to travel. Travel could be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.