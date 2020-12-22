Special Weather Statement issued December 22 at 2:04AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches in

southwest Yellowstone and the Tetons; 1 to 3 inches elsewhere.

* WHERE…Yellowstone Park and the Tetons.

* WHEN…From mid morning through this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads will be slick and snow covered at

most locations. Visibility will be reduced, at times, to under a mile

in snow.