Special Weather Statement issued December 22 at 4:08AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
A strong cold front will swing through the region this morning,
bringing a round of snow showers, wind and sharply colder
temperatures. Across mountain passes and mid and upper slopes, the
combination of snow showers and wind will create areas of blowing
snow, causing rapid changes in visibility and difficult travel
conditions. Occasional snow showers will continue into this
afternoon before diminishing. Winds will gradually diminish
tonight.
