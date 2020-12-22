Special Weather Statement issued December 22 at 4:08AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A strong cold front will pass through the region late this

morning causing snow showers, locally windy conditions and areas

of blowing snow along with rapidly falling temperatures. Snow

showers will develop between 8 and 10 AM across the region, with

occasional snow showers continuing through this evening before

diminishing. As the cold front passes thorugh the region, gusty

southwest winds will develop. These winds will create areas of

blowing snow, especially over mountain passes and mid and upper

slopes. Snow accumulations of 1-3 inches are expected, with

locally higher amounts over favored windward slopes. If traveling

through the region today, be prepared for winter driving

conditions at times. Snow showers and winds will gradually

diminish tonight.