Special Weather Statement issued December 22 at 4:08AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
A strong cold front will pass through the region late this
morning causing snow showers, locally windy conditions and areas
of blowing snow along with rapidly falling temperatures. Snow
showers will develop between 8 and 10 AM across the region, with
occasional snow showers continuing through this evening before
diminishing. As the cold front passes thorugh the region, gusty
southwest winds will develop. These winds will create areas of
blowing snow, especially over mountain passes and mid and upper
slopes. Snow accumulations of 1-3 inches are expected, with
locally higher amounts over favored windward slopes. If traveling
through the region today, be prepared for winter driving
conditions at times. Snow showers and winds will gradually
diminish tonight.
