Special Weather Statement issued December 22 at 4:23PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 420 PM MST, a band of light to moderate snow extended from near

Fort Hall to Georgetown Summit. Motorists traveling along Highway 30

this afternoon or early evening should be prepared for winter

driving conditions and slick roads through at least 630 PM MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, Soda Springs, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Chesterfield

Reservoir, Grace, Inkom, Georgetown, Fort Hall Mount Putnam, Fort

Hall Putnam Lodge, Georgetown Summit, Bancroft, Niter and Bennington.