Special Weather Statement issued December 22 at 4:23PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 420 PM MST, a band of light to moderate snow extended from near
Fort Hall to Georgetown Summit. Motorists traveling along Highway 30
this afternoon or early evening should be prepared for winter
driving conditions and slick roads through at least 630 PM MDT.
Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, Soda Springs, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Chesterfield
Reservoir, Grace, Inkom, Georgetown, Fort Hall Mount Putnam, Fort
Hall Putnam Lodge, Georgetown Summit, Bancroft, Niter and Bennington.
