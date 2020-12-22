Special Weather Statement issued December 22 at 5:08PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 505 PM MST, strong gusty winds of 30 to 55 mph were observed

along the Interstate 84 corridor from Idahome to the Utah State

line. Motorists traveling along this route early this evening should

slow down and be prepared for strong gusty cross winds through 630

PM MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Rupert, Malta, Lake Walcott, Declo, Juniper, Acequia, Yale Rest Area,

Stone, Sweetzer Summit, Idahome, Holbrook, Sublett Reservoir,

Interstate 84 And 86 Junction and Bridge.