Special Weather Statement issued December 22 at 5:08PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 505 PM MST, strong gusty winds of 30 to 55 mph were observed
along the Interstate 84 corridor from Idahome to the Utah State
line. Motorists traveling along this route early this evening should
slow down and be prepared for strong gusty cross winds through 630
PM MDT.
Locations impacted include…
Rupert, Malta, Lake Walcott, Declo, Juniper, Acequia, Yale Rest Area,
Stone, Sweetzer Summit, Idahome, Holbrook, Sublett Reservoir,
Interstate 84 And 86 Junction and Bridge.
