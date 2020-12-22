Wind Advisory issued December 22 at 3:04AM MST until December 22 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50
mph expected. Locally stronger wind gusts possible in the Yale,
Idahome and Malta areas.
* WHERE…Southern Hills, Albion Mountains, Raft River and Marsh
and Arbon Highlands area. This includes Interstate 84 from near
Burley to the Utah border.
* WHEN…From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will cause strong crosswinds for high
profile vehicles, especially on north-south oriented routes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow and blowing snow will lead reduce
visibility at times and potentially lead to slick driving
conditions, especially during the morning hours and for higher
terrain areas such as Sweetzer Summit.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
