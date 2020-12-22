Wind Advisory issued December 22 at 3:04AM MST until December 22 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50

mph expected. Locally stronger wind gusts possible in the Yale,

Idahome and Malta areas.

* WHERE…Southern Hills, Albion Mountains, Raft River and Marsh

and Arbon Highlands area. This includes Interstate 84 from near

Burley to the Utah border.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will cause strong crosswinds for high

profile vehicles, especially on north-south oriented routes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow and blowing snow will lead reduce

visibility at times and potentially lead to slick driving

conditions, especially during the morning hours and for higher

terrain areas such as Sweetzer Summit.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.