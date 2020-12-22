Wind Advisory issued December 22 at 3:04AM MST until December 22 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50

mph expected.

* WHERE…The Snake Plain, Eastern Magic Valley and the Arco

Desert including the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud

Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St.

Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort

Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley. Interstate 15 from

Pocatello to Camas, Highway 39 from American Falls to Blackfoot,

and Highway 93/75 in the Shoshone area.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Winds

will cause strong crosswinds and difficult driving conditions

for high profile vehicles, especially on north-south routes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow showers associated with a cold front

may lead to difficult driving conditions at times, especially

from Idaho Falls to Camas along I-15 and from Idaho Falls to

Ashton along Highway 20 from mid to late morning.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.