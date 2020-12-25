Special Weather Statement issued December 25 at 2:35PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Snow is expected to develop late tonight and early Saturday

morning across the area, mainly before sunrise. Snow may briefly

begin as a period of light freezing rain across the eastern Magic

Valley. Snow will taper off during the afternoon and become more

showery in nature. Snow showers should end early Saturday evening,

before potentially briefly redeveloping from American Falls to

Shelley later in the evening and overnight. Generally 1 to 2

inches of snow is expected to fall, with slightly lower amounts in

the eastern Magic Valley.