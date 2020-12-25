Special Weather Statement issued December 25 at 2:35PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
Snow is expected to develop late tonight and early Saturday
morning across the area, mainly before sunrise. Snow may briefly
begin as a period of light freezing rain across the eastern Magic
Valley. Snow will taper off during the afternoon and become more
showery in nature. Snow showers should end early Saturday evening,
before potentially briefly redeveloping from American Falls to
Shelley later in the evening and overnight. Generally 1 to 2
inches of snow is expected to fall, with slightly lower amounts in
the eastern Magic Valley.
