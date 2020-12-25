Special Weather Statement issued December 25 at 2:35PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
Snow is expected to develop late tonight and early Saturday
morning across the region, with steady snow continuing through the
morning. Snow will become more showery in nature Saturday
afternoon, and could be briefly heavy at times. Steadier snow may
briefly redevelop early Saturday night before coming to an end
late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Generally 1 to 3
inches of snow is expected during this time, with slightly less
amounts in sheltered valleys and locally higher amounts in favored
higher terrain areas. If traveling, expect difficult driving
conditions at times.
Comments