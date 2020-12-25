Special Weather Statement issued December 25 at 2:35PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Snow is expected to develop late tonight and early Saturday

morning across the region, with steady snow continuing through the

morning. Snow will become more showery in nature Saturday

afternoon, and could be briefly heavy at times. Steadier snow may

briefly redevelop early Saturday night before coming to an end

late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Generally 1 to 3

inches of snow is expected during this time, with slightly less

amounts in sheltered valleys and locally higher amounts in favored

higher terrain areas. If traveling, expect difficult driving

conditions at times.