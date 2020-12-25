Special Weather Statement issued December 25 at 2:35PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Steady snow is expected to develop shortly after midnight

tonight. In some deeper valleys, precipitation may briefly begin

as freezing rain. Saturday morning, snow should become more

showery in nature with snow showers continuing through the day.

Snow showers may briefly become enhanced Saturday evening before

ending. Generally 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected with locally

higher amounts in favored areas. If traveling, expect difficult

driving conditions at times.