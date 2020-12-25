Special Weather Statement issued December 25 at 2:35PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
Steady snow is expected to develop shortly after midnight
tonight. In some deeper valleys, precipitation may briefly begin
as freezing rain. Saturday morning, snow should become more
showery in nature with snow showers continuing through the day.
Snow showers may briefly become enhanced Saturday evening before
ending. Generally 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected with locally
higher amounts in favored areas. If traveling, expect difficult
driving conditions at times.
