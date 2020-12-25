Winter Storm Warning issued December 25 at 12:42PM MST until December 27 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant snow returns to the Tetons and portions of far

western Wyoming Saturday…

.Moderate, with periods of heavy snow will develop across far

western Wyoming Saturday morning and continue through Saturday

night. Light snow expected by daybreak Sunday and ending by midday.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches, including near Togwotee Pass.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Motorists should be

alert for rapid changes in visibility in snow, as well as slick

and snow covered roads, especially across Teton and Togwotee

Passes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.