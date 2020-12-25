Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 12:42PM MST until December 27 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant snow returns to the Tetons and portions of far
western Wyoming Saturday…
.Moderate, with periods of heavy snow will develop across far
western Wyoming Saturday morning and continue through Saturday
night. Light snow expected by daybreak Sunday and ending by midday.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Roads will be slick
and snow covered at most locations. Visibility will be reduced,
at times, to under a quarter mile.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
