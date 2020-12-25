Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 12:42PM MST until December 27 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant snow returns to the Tetons and portions of far

western Wyoming Saturday…

.Moderate, with periods of heavy snow will develop across far

western Wyoming Saturday morning and continue through Saturday

night. Light snow expected by daybreak Sunday and ending by midday.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches,

with locally higher amounts of 5 to 10 inches in southwest

portions of the park.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.