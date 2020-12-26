Winter Storm Warning issued December 26 at 2:04PM MST until December 27 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant snow continues over the Tetons and portions of far

western Wyoming today…

.Moderate, with periods of heavy, snow will occur across far

western Wyoming this afternoon and continue through tonight.

Light snow expected by daybreak Sunday and ending by midday.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches, with locally higher amounts of 12 to 15 inches over the

Tetons.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Motorists should be

alert for rapid changes in visibility in snow, as well as

slick and snow covered roads, especially across Teton and

Togwotee Passes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.