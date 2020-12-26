Winter Storm Warning issued December 26 at 8:04AM MST until December 27 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant snow returns to the Tetons and portions of far
western Wyoming today…
.Moderate, with periods of heavy, snow will occur across far
western Wyoming this morning and continue through tonight. Light
snow expected by daybreak Sunday and ending by midday.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches, with locally higher amounts of 12 to 15 inches over the
Tetons.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Motorists should be
alert for rapid changes in visibility in snow, as well as
slick and snow covered roads, especially across Teton and
Togwotee Passes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.