Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 12:26PM MST until December 26 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches in
Salmon and 2 to 4 inches are higher elevations including Lost
Trail Pass.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.