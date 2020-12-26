Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 2:04PM MST until December 27 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant snow continues over the Tetons and portions of far

western Wyoming today…

.Moderate, with periods of heavy, snow will occur across far

western Wyoming this afternoon and continue through tonight.

Light snow expected by daybreak Sunday and ending by midday.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches, with locally higher amounts of 5 to 10 inches in

southwest portions of the park.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.